UAE expresses solidarity with Republic of Korea, offers condolences over victims of car parts factory fire

ABU DHABI, 21st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Korea following the fire that broke out at an automotive parts factory in the city of Daejeon, which resulted in a number of fatalities and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Republic of Korea, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.