Responsible giving mothers provide forms cornerstone of stability: Fatima bint Mubarak

ABU DHABI, 21st March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), stated that the responsible giving that mothers provide forms a cornerstone of stability and an extension of authentic values that shape generations capable of carrying responsibility and moving confidently toward the future.

“On Mother’s Day, I extend my sincerest feelings of appreciation to every mother in the United Arab Emirates and around the world, in recognition of her giving and her role in building the family and society,'' said H.H. in a statement on the occasion of Mother’s Day, which is observed on 21st March every year.

She is the foundation upon which tranquility in homes is built, the pillar of society, and from her begins a person’s first steps toward awareness and belonging.