Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss regional developments

JEDDAH, 21st March, 2026 (WAM) -- His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met today in Jeddah with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt to discuss regional developments, focusing on the repercussions of military escalation in the Middle East and its impact on regional and global security and stability.

The meeting also reviewed efforts to coordinate situations in regards to these developments where.

the two sides underscored that the repeated Iranian attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and the targeting of vital civilian facilities constitute a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability.

President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's condemnation of these repeated attacks on the Kingdom, affirming Egypt's support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threat to its sovereignty and security.