Amna Al Dahak: Innovation, sustainable finance pillars of global water security

DUBAI, 21st March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed that technological innovation, sustainable financing, and building effective partnerships are key strategic tools to ensure global water security, and transform water challenges into opportunities for growth and alleviating human suffering.

On the occasion of World Water Dr. Al Dahak explained that this approach embodies the UAE’s commitment, under the vision and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to lead an effective global movement to strengthen the sustainability of water resources and empower people to ensure their continuous access to their fundamental right to clean water.

She stated: "The theme of this year's World Water Day, 'Where water flows, equality grows,' sheds light on a reality we cannot ignore. Recent data indicates that 2.1 billion people globally are deprived of clean drinking water close to their homes, and women and girls in many countries spend about 250 million hours daily collecting and transporting water. This is wasted time drained from their opportunities in education, employment, and participating in the building of their communities. Furthermore, there are more than a billion women who lack access to safe water services, and 380 million women living in areas suffering from severe water stress."

She added: "In the UAE, we view these numbers as an urgent call for decisive action. We believe that the real solution to lift this suffering from communities and the most affected groups can only be achieved through technological innovation and the provision of sustainable financing. Providing clean water through modern groundwater extraction technologies, water desalination, and purifying natural sources is the pathway to granting everyone equal opportunities in life and growth."

Al Dahak pointed out that the UAE is leading international efforts to confront water scarcity at both the local and global levels. This is clearly embodied in the 'Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative’ which places the UAE at the forefront of international efforts aimed at enhancing cooperation and developing sustainable water technologies that serve humanity.

The initiative, which was launched to address the global water scarcity crisis, reflects our firm commitment to transforming challenges into tangible solutions. This commitment has been translated into action through the allocation of $150 million to address water scarcity, reflected in the launch of the ‘XPRIZE Water Scarcity’ competition with a prize purse of up to $119 million, to develop effective solutions to enhance the efficiency of seawater desalination technologies and reduce their costs."

She continued: "Our efforts are not limited to just technological innovation, but also include major environmental initiatives on the ground. The UAE is leading global efforts through the 'Clean Rivers' initiative to address the challenges of water pollution and waste. This initiative is actively working in several countries, including Indonesia and the Philippines, to enhance the resilience of local communities and ensure the sustainability of rivers and natural water sources as a fundamental lifeline. This reflects our commitment to delivering a positive and tangible impact to alleviate people’s suffering.”

On the national level, Al Dahak affirmed that the UAE presents a pioneering model in the integrated management of water resources through the 'UAE Water Security Strategy 2036’. This strategy aims to reduce the total demand for water resources by 21% and increase the reuse of treated water to 95%, alongside a focus on optimizing water consumption and enhancing natural water resources."

She explained: "We adopt the latest eco-friendly technological solutions to ensure the sustainability of water supplies, foremost among them being the expansion of the use of sustainable reverse osmosis technologies in water desalination plants. This contributes to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing the operational efficiency of our plants to meet the growing demand and support the nation’s comprehensive development trajectory.”

Shestressed that the sustainable management of water cannot be separated from the agriculture and energy sectors, indicating that rationalising water consumption in agriculture is a national and global priority.

She stated: "We recognise the deep nexus of energy, water, and food, and have long advocated for the adoption of an integrated framework where energy and water security directly contribute to enhancing global water and food security. This approach is aligned with our commitment to preserving our natural ecosystems and halting their degradation for the benefit of all living creatures."

She touched upon the role of the UAE in mobilising international efforts, which recently culminated in the launch of the 'Sustainability Impact Forum’ during the World Governments Summit 2026. The forum was launched by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment under the theme 'Partnerships for Sustainable Water’.

"This theme reflects our collective commitment to water and consolidates the UAE's approach to transforming water challenges into strategic opportunities for cooperation. During the forum, we emphasised that cooperation between governments, the private sector, and civil society organisations are essential to delivering just, equitable, and sustainable solutions in the water sector."

Dr. Amna Al Dahak concluded: "Today, we stand on the threshold of a crucial stage, as the UAE, in cooperation with the Republic of Senegal, prepares to host the UN Water Conference 2026 in December. This conference will represent a defining global platform to transition from pledges to actual implementation, accelerate global efforts to ensure access to safe water for all, and direct investments towards infrastructure projects and major environmental initiatives such as protecting ecosystems and clean rivers. Our message to the world is clear: Water is not merely a challenge; it is the vital catalyst for peace and the lifeblood sustaining our planet."