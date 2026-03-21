UAE maintains advanced cybersecurity ecosystem to address any potential cyber threats: UAE Cyber Security Council

ABU DHABI, 21st March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, affirmed that the UAE maintains an advanced cybersecurity ecosystem with a high level of readiness to address any potential cyber threats or attacks.

As part of ongoing national efforts to strengthen the UAE’s cybersecurity ecosystem, Dr. Al Kuwaiti, accompanied by a delegation from the UAE Cyber Security Council, conducted field visits to a number of cyber operations centres across government entities, critical sectors, and private sector partners on the first day of Eid Al Fitr, underscoring uninterrupted operations and nationwide readiness.

During the visits, he reviewed key operational and technical capabilities in monitoring cyber threats and responding to digital incidents. The briefings highlighted advanced systems and platforms used for threat detection and analysis, early warning mechanisms, and the operational procedures in place to ensure rapid response and effective containment in line with international best practices.

The visits covered a range of vital entities, including strategic government institutions, leading national companies, and providers of critical digital infrastructure, reflecting a unified and coordinated national cybersecurity framework.

Dr. Al Kuwait noted that this preparedness reflects the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership and its continuous commitment to ensuring security and stability in the digital domain.

He further emphasised that national efforts are built on strong coordination and integration among all entities, operating within a unified framework that ensures swift and effective responses to emerging cyber challenges.

He also highlighted that specialized teams operate around the clock to monitor and analyze threats, stressing that cybersecurity is a fundamental pillar of national security.

He added that the UAE continues to invest in strengthening its cyber capabilities and enhancing its digital infrastructure, ensuring the protection of digital assets and the continuity of critical services, while maintaining a high level of preparedness to counter evolving threats.

These visits send a clear message of reassurance, reflecting a resilient and highly capable cybersecurity system supported by unified and continuous efforts, with full readiness to detect and respond to any cyber threats with efficiency and professionalism.

The visits concluded with an emphasis on the importance of strengthening collaboration between public and private sector entities, and enhancing knowledge exchange to support global efforts in building a secure and stable digital environment.