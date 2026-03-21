Muslim Council of Elders highlights mothers' role as pillar of societal stability

ABU DHABI, 21st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, chaired by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, extended its appreciation to mothers around the world on the occasion of Mother’s Day, commending their profound sacrifices and their pivotal role in shaping generations, instilling values, and building societies.

In a statement marking Mother’s Day, observed annually on 21st March, the Muslim Council of Elders affirmed that Islam has elevated the status of mothers and honored them with the highest regard, making dutifulness toward them among the greatest acts of devotion, linking kindness to them with the oneness of Almighty Allah, and enjoining exemplary treatment of them—reflecting their exalted standing and essential role in nurturing righteous individuals and building cohesive families.

The Council added that the mother is the first school that shapes human consciousness and instills in children the values of compassion, tolerance, and belonging, making her the cornerstone of societal stability and the promotion of a culture of coexistence and peace. It called for entrenching the culture of honoring parents, strengthening societal awareness of the mother’s status and rights, and working to enact legislation and launch initiatives that ensure mothers a dignified life, in recognition of their immense role.

The Muslim Council of Elders also expressed its deep appreciation for the sacrifices of mothers and their resilience in the face of challenges and crises, particularly in areas affected by conflict and disasters, where mothers bear compounded burdens to preserve family cohesion and protect its dignity. The Council emphasised that supporting, empowering, and protecting the rights of mothers is an urgent humanitarian and moral obligation.

On this occasion, the Muslim Council of Elders affirmed that honouring mothers is not merely a seasonal observance, but a fundamental human duty and a daily practice that reflects societies’ awareness of the value of noble human giving.