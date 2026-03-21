UAE President visits Salem bin Loutia Al Ameri

ABU DHABI, 21st March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Salem bin Loutia Al Ameri.

His Highness exchanged Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Al Ameri and his family, conveying his best wishes for the occasion. They also prayed for the continued strength, progress, and security of the UAE.

The family warmly welcomed His Highness, expressing their appreciation for his visit and for his continued commitment to strengthening social cohesion, a value deeply rooted in UAE society.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed for Good Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of officials.