UAE and Mauritanian Presidents exchange Eid Al-Fitr greetings in phone call

ABU DHABI, 21st March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, today exchanged Eid Al-Fitr greetings during a phone call, conveying their best wishes for continued wellbeing, prosperity, and stability for their two countries and peoples.

They also expressed sincere wishes for lasting peace, security, and stability for the Arab and Islamic worlds and the wider international community.