Jordan intercepts, destroys 14 missiles, 21 drones

AMMAN, 21st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan announced that its air force successfully intercepted and destroyed 14 missiles and 21 drones, while one attack was not intercepted during the third week of the ongoing war.

Jordan News Agency (Petra) quoted the Military Media Directorate as saying in a statement that the total number of missiles and drones launched towards Jordan since the start of the war reached 240, of which the Royal Air Force intercepted and destroyed 222, while 18 missiles and drones were not intercepted.

It added that the number of injured reached 24 people, all of whom have been discharged from hospitals.