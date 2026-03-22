Qatari Ministry of Interior: Six dead in helicopter crash in state's territorial waters

DOHA, 22nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Qatari Ministry of Interior announced that within the framework of the ongoing search and rescue operations for the missing persons following the helicopter crash in the state's territorial waters, search efforts have resulted in finding six out of seven who were on board.

The death of those who were found has been confirmed, while specialised teams continue their intensive operations to find the last missing person, reported Qatar News Agency (QNA).

In a statement on the X platform on Sunday, the Ministry of Interior extended its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the deceased, praying to Almighty God to grant them His vast mercy, admit them into His spacious paradise, and give their families and loved ones patience and solace.