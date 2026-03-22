Gulf Cooperation Council renews condemnation of ongoing Iranian attacks

RIYADH, 22nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has renewed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the continued Iranian attacks on member states, including the deliberate targeting of infrastructure and oil facilities, in flagrant violation of international law and norms, and a direct threat to regional security, stability and the safety of global energy supplies.

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, GCC Secretary-General, affirmed that the continuation of these attacks reveals Iran's escalatory approach toward GCC countries and constitutes unacceptable aggression that undermines de-escalation efforts and threatens regional and international security.

He rejected Iran's baseless claims blaming GCC states for any military operations, stressing that GCC countries firmly uphold respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, and the promotion of regional and global peace and security.

Albudaiwi affirmed that GCC states reserve their full right under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and international law to take necessary measures to protect their security, stability, resources, and wealth, and to respond to these attacks.

He called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities by condemning these violations, adopting deterrent stance, and pressing Iran to immediately comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026) to halt the attacks and preserve regional stability.

Albudaiwi concluded by emphasising the unity and full solidarity of GCC states in facing any threat to their security and interests, along with their unwavering commitment to joint action to enhance regional stability and achieve peace for their peoples.