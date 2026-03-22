UAE President’s condolences conveyed by HE Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei during visit to family of victim of Iranian terrorist attacks

ABU DHABI, 22nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- His Excellency Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, conveyed the condolences of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the family of Alaa Nader Awni Mushtaha, who passed away following the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE.

During his visit to the family’s home in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying that God grant Alaa Mushtaha His mercy and provide her family with patience and comfort.

Nader Awni, the victim’s father, expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to His Highness the President, noting the profound impact of His Highness’ support on the family.