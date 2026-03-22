UAE expresses solidarity with Qatar, Türkiye and offers condolences over martyrdom of seven people in helicopter crash

ABU DHABI, 22nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity and sincere condolences with the State of Qatar and the Republic of Türkiye over the martyrdom of seven people following the crash of a helicopter in Qatar’s territorial waters, as a result of a technical malfunction during a routine mission.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs from the Qatari Armed Forces and the joint Qatari-Turkish forces, as well as to the government and people of Qatar, and the government and people of Türkiye, over this tragic loss.



