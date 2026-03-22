Iraq extends airspace closure for further 72 hours

BAGHDAD, 22nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Iraq on Sunday announced the extension of the country’s airspace closure to all incoming, outgoing and transit flights for an additional 72 hours, as a temporary precautionary measure.

In a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) said the closure will remain in effect from 12:00 pm local time (09:00 GMT) on Sunday, until 12:00 pm on Wednesday, describing the move as a temporary precautionary measure.

INA said the decision was based on continuous evaluations of the security situation and the evolving regional landscape, adding that the measure would be reviewed depending on further developments.