NCM forecasts intermittent rainfall of varying intensity across UAE

ABU DHABI, 22nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that the UAE will be affected, starting today until 27th March, by a weather condition accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, occurring at intermittent intervals and affecting several areas across the country.

In a statement, NCM said that today's weather conditions are expected to bring rainfall in the afternoon over some northeastern areas, Al Ain and southern regions, while western and southern areas extending to inland regions may experience rain during the night.

On Monday, scattered rainfall is likely across the country during the day, followed by precipitation over the northern and eastern regions, including Al Ain, at night.

Tuesday’s forecast indicates rainfall over northern, eastern and southern regions during the day, with chances extending at night to western, eastern and coastal areas, as well as islands.

On Wednesday, scattered rainfall is expected across the UAE at intervals during the day, while eastern regions and Al Ain may see rain at night, with a gradual decrease in chances late at night.

Thursday morning is expected to witness a low probability of rainfall. However, chances will increase in the afternoon over northern and eastern regions and Al Ain, extending at night to coastal areas, islands and western regions.

On Friday, rainfall is forecast over scattered areas across the country during the daytime, beginning from islands and coastal regions and moving inland across most parts of the UAE.