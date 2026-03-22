UAE President visits Hamad Saeed Al Balushi

ABU DHABI, 22nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Hamad Saeed Al Balushi.

His Highness exchanged Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Hamad Saeed Al Balushi and his family, conveying his best wishes for the occasion. They also prayed for continued prosperity and blessings for the UAE and its people and for the country to continue to enjoy security, stability, and prosperity.

During the meeting, His Highness and those present engaged in cordial conversation, reflecting on the enduring values of connection and social cohesion that form the foundation of UAE society. They affirmed the leadership’s continued commitment to strengthening these values, which have shaped a cohesive and unified community and remain a key pillar of the nation’s strength and progress.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chair of Zayed for Good Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and several officials.