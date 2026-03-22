Partly cloudy to cloudy weather tomorrow with chance of rain, drop in temperatures: NCM

ABU DHABI, 22nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with the formation of some convective clouds and a chance of rainfall over scattered areas, accompanied by a decrease in temperatures.

In a statement today, NCM said that winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, becoming active to strong at times with clouds, causing blowing dust and sand and leading to reduced horizontal visibility. Wind speeds will range from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will see slight to moderate waves, becoming rough at times with cloud activity. The first high tide will occur at 16:16, the second at 03:52, while the first low tide will be at 09:57 and the second at 21:22.

In the Oman Sea, waves will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times with clouds. The first high tide will be at 13:18 and the second at 00:13, while the first low tide will occur at 18:43 and the second at 07:17.