Reem Al Hashimy visits India to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

NEW DELHI, 20th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, conducted an official visit to New Delhi on Thursday, 19th March 2026.

During the visit, Reem Al Hashimy met with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, and Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary of India.

The two sides explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors, and reviewed the latest regional developments, including the repercussions of Iran’s terrorist missile attacks on regional security and stability, as well as their impact on the global economy and energy security.

The discussions also addressed the importance of safeguarding maritime security, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, as a vital corridor for global energy supplies and international trade. The two sides underscored the need to ensure and uphold freedom of navigation to support regional and international stability.

She affirmed that the unprovoked acts of aggression targeting the UAE and countries in the region constitute a grave violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, and international humanitarian law. Such acts violate state sovereignty and pose a direct threat to security and stability, while disrupting global trade and maritime routes.

Reem Al Hashimy emphasised that the UAE will not hesitate to defend its sovereignty and retain its full right to defend itself, its security, and national interests.

She reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to advancing sustainable regional stability based on respect for state sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs. She also reiterated the UAE’s commitment to working closely with the United Nations and international partners to promote stability, prevent further escalation in the region, and uphold international peace and security.

Reem Al Hashimy noted that United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, co-sponsored by 136 Member States, demands that Iran immediately and unconditionally cease these attacks and affirms that it is fully liable for all damages and losses incurred by the affected countries.

She stressed that the resolution sends a clear and unified message that the international community will not tolerate violations of state sovereignty or the deliberate targeting of civilians and vital infrastructure.

Reem Al Hashimy further emphasised that such acts constitute a violation of international law and pose a serious threat to international peace and security, and called for an immediate cessation of these attacks and provocations.

Al Hashimy also referred to the resolution adopted by the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Council during its 36th Extraordinary Session on Thursday, co-sponsored by over 115 IMO Member States, the most co-sponsors in the history of the IMO, which strongly condemns Iranian threats and attacks and demands that Iran immediately refrain from any acts of aggression.