Kuwait files protest with ICAO over Iranian airspace violations, airport attacks

KUWAIT, 22nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation submitted an official protest letter to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) over what it described as serious violations and Iranian attacks targeting the country's airspace and facilities at Kuwait International Airport.

In a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the authority said the letter stressed that these attacks constitute a blatant violation of international conventions governing civil aviation, exposing passengers, airlines, and airport personnel to significant risks.

The incidents disrupted air traffic, forcing the suspension of all flights and resulting in substantial financial losses to the civil aviation sector, as well as human injuries and threats to the safety of passengers and infrastructure.

The authority noted that the protest letter detailed the nature of the violations and their repercussions on aviation safety and security.

It also called on ICAO to take necessary measures to ensure the protection of airspace and civilian facilities and to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in line with international standards.

The statement affirmed that Kuwait reserves its full legal rights to take all necessary actions to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and aviation infrastructure.