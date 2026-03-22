Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 celebrates Eid Al-Fitr with patients at UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish

AL ARISH, 22nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 marked Eid Al-Fitr at the UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, in the presence of Palestinian patients from the Gaza Strip and their companions, in a humanitarian atmosphere reflecting values of solidarity and compassion, and aimed at bringing joy to patients and their families during the holiday.

The celebration featured a variety of entertainment activities for both adults and children, including interactive programmes and festive events that spread happiness among patients and their companions, helping to bring smiles to their faces, in a scene that reflects the UAE’s comprehensive humanitarian commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.

The event underscored that the role of the UAE Floating Hospital extends beyond providing medical and treatment services to include organising social and recreational activities that address patients’ psychological and social well-being, recognising the importance of moral support in the recovery journey and ensuring a holistic humanitarian environment that helps patients overcome their difficult health and humanitarian conditions.

The celebration comes as part of the humanitarian approach adopted by Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people through continuous relief, medical and social initiatives, reflecting the UAE’s firm commitment to supporting them under all circumstances.

The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish is one of the key medical initiatives implemented under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, continuing to provide healthcare and treatment services to Palestinian patients from the Gaza Strip within an integrated humanitarian system that combines medical care with psychological and social support, embodying the UAE’s message of giving and solidarity.