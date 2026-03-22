Kuwaiti Public Prosecution launches investigations into espionage, state security cases

KUWAIT, 22nd March, 2026 (WAM)-- The Public Prosecution in Kuwait said it has launched investigations into two separate cases related to espionage and acts undermining state security.

In a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency, the Public Prosecution said the investigative team began its work in cooperation with relevant authorities, obtaining the necessary legal authorisations to apprehend the suspects and search their premises.

The measures resulted in the seizure of tools and devices linked to the criminal activity.

The Public Prosecution, under the directive of Attorney General Saad Al-Safran, emphasised that the investigations are classified and prohibited the publication, broadcast, or circulation of any news, statements, or information related to these cases through any means.

The Public Prosecution stressed that these acts constitute serious crimes threatening state security, subject to the severest penalties prescribed by law, and that it will continue to take all legal measures against anyone found involved, in preparation for referring the suspects to the judiciary.