Hamdan bin Zayed visits Surour bin Mohammed, exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings

ABU DHABI, 22nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, today visited H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan at his residence in Abu Dhabi on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

They exchanged Eid greetings and prayed for continued goodness, blessings and prosperity for the UAE, its leadership, people and residents.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed emphasised that such occasions represent an opportunity to promote values of communication and strengthen social ties that reflect the UAE’s approach to social cohesion under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He also added that the security and stability achieved constitute a cornerstone for development, and reflect the efficiency of national institutions in protecting society and reinforcing a safe environment.

The visit also included cordial talks reflecting the deep bonds of appreciation and pride between the UAE leadership and its people.