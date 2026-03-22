UAE and Serbian Presidents discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 22nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, discussed developments in the region amid the ongoing military escalation and its serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

The discussions took place during a meeting as His Highness received the Serbian President, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The two sides also addressed the continued Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, and vital facilities, noting that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty and international law. His Excellency Vučić condemned these attacks and reaffirmed Serbia’s solidarity with the UAE and its full support for all measures it is taking to safeguard its security, stability, and territorial integrity and ensure the safety of its people.

Both sides underscored the need for an immediate halt to escalatory military actions and the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomacy to address outstanding regional issues in a way that preserves security and stability and prevents further tensions and crises.

The meeting also reviewed cooperation between the two countries, with both sides affirming their commitment to further strengthening ties in line with their development priorities and mutual interests under the UAE-Serbia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

His Excellency Vučić arrived in the UAE earlier, where he was received by His Highness the UAE President, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of officials.