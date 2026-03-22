City win ninth Carabao Cup title

LONDON, 22nd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Manchester City have been crowned Carabao Cup champions after a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at Wembley Stadium today.

Nico O'Reilly secured the win for City, scoring both goals in the 60th and 64th minutes.

With this triumph, City have claimed their first silverware of the season and secured their ninth League Cup title. They now sit just one title behind Liverpool, who hold the record with ten trophies.

Pep Guardiola has now won the famous trophy five times as City manager – an English football record. He stands above Brian Clough, Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho (who all won four) as the manager with the most successes in the competition.