Sharjah Municipality steps up readiness for current weather conditions

SHARJAH, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah City Municipality has said it is fully prepared to handle expected rainfall and unstable weather, activating proactive plans to ensure a swift and efficient response across the emirate.

The Supreme Committee for Rain Emergencies and its field teams have been mobilised, supported by a workforce of 1,200 staff, including engineers, technicians, inspectors and support staff, operating within a unified system to handle the weather situation with high professionalism and efficiency.

The municipality has also provided 180 tankers, 140 high-capacity pumps, six advanced dam vehicles, and 20 recovery vehicles to tow broken-down cars, in addition to establishing 67 basins to collect water immediately after it is drained from streets and roads.

The municipality's call centre (993) has been placed on high alert to receive and respond to public reports.

Due to unstable weather conditions and in the interest of public safety, Sharjah City Municipality has temporarily closed all city parks and its affiliated medical fitness centres until weather conditions stabilise.