Arada awards AED183 million contract to build Reigate Grammar School Masaar in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Arada has awarded the AED183 million main construction contract for a new K-12 school in Masaar, its AED9.5 billion forested megaproject in Sharjah.

Developed in partnership with UAE-based education provider Bright Capital Investment, Reigate Grammar School Masaar is the first branch campus of a UK school to be established in Sharjah.

The contract to build the school was awarded to Al Rehab Al Arabi Building Contracting Co. LLC. Construction has begun, with work scheduled to take 16 months to complete.

Situated on a 450,000-square-foot plot in Masaar’s northern corner – in close proximity to Masaar 2 and Masaar 3 – the 2,700-capacity campus will feature premium amenities, including a performing arts centre, a library, a STEM Centre, multi-purpose halls, sports facilities and swimming pools.

Reigate Grammar School Masaar is officially set to welcome its first cohort of pupils in September 2027.

The project marks the inaugural UAE expansion of Reigate Grammar School, which was founded near London in 1675 and named Independent School of the Year 2025 by The Sunday Times newspaper.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said, “This contract award reflects Arada’s ambitious vision for Masaar, as we continue to invest in world-class amenities that will benefit families in Sharjah for generations to come.”

Esref Temel, Managing Director at Bright Capital Investment, said, “This is an important milestone in the development of Reigate Grammar School Masaar, and we are excited to see Sharjah’s first branch campus of a British school take shape.”

Sean Davey, Global Business Director for Reigate Grammar School International, stated, “Our entry into the UAE represents an important milestone in the expansion of our global village of world-class schools, following the establishment of branch campuses in Saudi Arabia, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia and Türkiye.”

Launched in 2021, Masaar is a 19 million-square-foot residential development featuring around 3,000 homes set within a forested environment. Located in the up-and-coming Suyoh district – near Tilal City, the Sharjah Mosque, Masaar 2, Masaar 3 and Arada’s first project, Nasma Residences – Masaar boasts easy access to both Emirates Road and Maliha Road.

Construction of all six residential phases is scheduled for completion this year.