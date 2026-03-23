Bahrain intercepts 147 missiles, 282 drones since onset of Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain announced that its air defence systems have intercepted and destroyed 147 missiles and 282 drones that targeted its territory since the onset of the Iranian aggression.

The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force, in a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), affirmed that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian objects and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

It stressed that these indiscriminate and malicious attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.