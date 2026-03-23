UAE air defences engage seven ballistic missiles, 16 UAVs

ABU DHABI, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE air defence systems on 23rd March 2026 engaged seven ballistic missiles and 16 UAVs launched from Iran.

Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 352 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,789 UAVs.

These attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of two members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, as well as six fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities.

A total of 161 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities.