Sharjah Culture to host 25 festivals in coming months

SHARJAH, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Department of Culture will organise 25 festivals and cultural forums in the coming months as part of its annual programme, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The events will take place locally, across the Arab world, and in Africa, reinforcing Sharjah’s cultural leadership and support for creative expression.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the department, said the programme reflects the vision of Sharjah’s ruler to advance Arab culture, support creative talents, and strengthen Sharjah’s role as a hub for cultural exchange among writers and artists.

He said the programme attracts wide audiences and provides platforms for both established and emerging creatives.

The programme runs until the end of August. March includes the 35th edition of Sharjah Theatre Days and honours authors of the department’s 2025 publications.

In April, the Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum continues in Egypt (25th edition) and Jordan (26th), alongside events such as a poetry performance workshop at the House of Poetry, the 5th Dibba Al-Hisn Cultural Festival, and the 29th Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity ceremony at the Cultural Palace.

May will host five events, including the 7th Tetouan Festival for Moroccan Poets, an exhibition by the Sharjah Calligraphy Centre, the 13th Sharjah School Theatre Festival, and the 9th Dibba Al-Hisn Duet Theatre Festival. In June, the Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum will be held in Morocco (27th edition) and Mauritania (28th).

Preparations are also underway for the 5th African Arabic Poetry Forums in July and August across several countries, including Chad, Guinea, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, and South Sudan. Additionally, the 13th Theatre Elements course will be organised at the Cultural Centre in Kalba in August.