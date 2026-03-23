Emirates Drug Establishment conducts over 568 inspections since start of year

DUBAI, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) announced that it has carried out more than 568 regulatory inspection visits to medical warehouses across the country since the beginning of the year, including 86 inspections in March, as part of efforts to strengthen drug security and ensure the steady supply of medicines.

EDE said inspection findings are integrated into digital systems to support decision-making and enhance its regulatory framework for the pharmaceutical sector. It added that it has established a clear vision for developing the regulatory framework governing the pharmaceutical and medical products sector.

The inspections aim to monitor medicine movement and ensure compliance with storage, transport and regulatory standards, while promoting best practices across the industry.

The UAE operates an integrated pharmaceutical transport and distribution system that ensures the smooth movement of medical shipments across the country, and the storage of medicines in licensed warehouses that comply with strict scientific standards to preserve their quality and safety.

This system is defined by flexibility and readiness to respond to various circumstances, including emergency situations, ensuring the continued availability of medicines in the local market.

Pharmaceutical market data indicate stable and reassuring levels of medicine availability, underpinned by a secure and sufficient strategic stockpile covering local demand for extended periods, and supported by advanced regulatory capabilities that enhance the efficiency and resilience of the pharmaceutical ecosystem.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the EDE, said drug security remains a national priority, with a focus on ensuring the availability, safety and quality of medicines while supporting the development of the domestic pharmaceutical sector.

Al Kaabi said on-ground inspections of pharmaceutical warehouses are essential to maintaining the safety, quality and effectiveness of medicines, while also helping strengthen market stability.

Dr. Fatima reaffirmed that EDE is committed to developing pharmaceutical quality and safety systems in line with international standards and providing a comprehensive legislative and regulatory framework that supports high-quality regulatory and supervisory services.

Faris Almaazmi, Director of Inspection and Control Department at the EDE, said inspection visits focused on verifying compliance with regulatory requirements, particularly those related to storage conditions, pharmaceutical transport and cold-chain integrity, to preserve the quality and safety of medicines throughout the supply chain.

Almaazmi added that inspection teams operate under regular oversight programmes and risk-based inspection methodologies, while also monitoring medicine movements within warehouses and verifying the accuracy of documentation and traceability procedures to promote compliance among pharmaceutical establishments and strengthen the effectiveness of the regulatory system.

EDE said it will continue to expand the use of digital tools and data analytics to strengthen oversight, improve efficiency and support market stability and reinforce drug security in the UAE.

The strategic partnership between the Emirates Drug Establishment and pharmaceutical warehouses plays a key role in ensuring the availability of safe and reliable medical products, strengthening confidence in the pharmaceutical sector.