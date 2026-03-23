Federal pension laws nurture mothers, secure future of UAE families: GPSSA

ABU DHABI, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has affirmed that empowering women and supporting working mothers are key to strengthening family stability and social cohesion.

The authority said national legislation and systems have evolved to support working mothers in balancing professional and family responsibilities, positioning the UAE as a global model in providing integrated social protection.

It added that enabling mothers is a strategic investment in future generations, noting that women’s active participation in the labour market has become a cornerstone of sustainable development.

Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Pension Sector at the GPSSA, emphasised that securing a woman’s future is the cornerstone of a secure family. "The positive influence of these policies radiates far beyond the household, touching the very fabric of our society," she stated.

Women accounted for around 68 percent of insured contributors in 2025, reflecting their growing role in the workforce and family life, the authority said.

Under UAE pension laws, women are granted unique advantages to ensure long-term independence. Unlike other categories and/or beneficiaries, a woman may merge her own salary or pension with her share of a deceased husband’s pension.

Furthermore, Federal Decree-Law No. 57 of 2023 has optimised the redistribution of pension shares. The law increased the entitlement for widows to 40 percent, with 40 percent allocated to children and 20 percent to parents.

To further support work-life balance, Federal Decree-Law No. 57 of 2023 offers flexible retirement options tailored to family size. A married, divorced, or widowed insured woman can apply for retirement at the age of 55 with 30 years of service.

For the fifth and sixth child, the service period is reduced by two years and the retirement age by three years per child, while for the seventh child, the reduction reaches three-and-a-half years in service and four years in retirement age.

Under Federal Pension Law No. 7 of 1999, women are granted superior tools for future planning, including the right to purchase up to 10 years of nominal service to increase their pension value, compared to five years for men.

The legal framework also ensures a continuous safety net; a daughter’s or sister’s pension share can be reinstated if she becomes divorced or leaves employment, ensuring no woman is left behind, without the required support through life’s transitions.