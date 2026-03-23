UAE President visits Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei

ABU DHABI, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited His Excellency Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

His Highness exchanged cordial conversations with His Excellency Al Mazrouei, his family and those present. They also exchanged greetings and conveyed their best wishes on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, praying for the UAE to enjoy continued security, safety, and prosperity.

The meeting touched on the values of connection and social cohesion that are deeply rooted in UAE society, and the leadership’s commitment to strengthening them as a foundation for a cohesive and unified community that contributes to the nation’s security and development.

His Highness commended His Excellency’s service to the nation, highlighting his efforts to preserve the UAE’s rich heritage, safeguard it for future generations, and strengthen national identity.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of officials.