UAE expresses solidarity with Canada, United States, offers condolences over Air Canada Express crash victims

ABU DHABI, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Canada and the United States following a collision involving an Air Canada Express aircraft at LaGuardia Airport in New York, which resulted in the deaths of the pilot and co-pilot and injuries to passengers of several nationalities.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Canada over this tragedy, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.