NCM forecasts continued rainfall across UAE until Friday

ABU DHABI, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast that the UAE will continue to experience rainfall of varying intensity across several areas today, Monday, with showers expected in the afternoon over northern and eastern regions and Al Ain, extending into the night over the same areas, and gradually affecting western regions towards late night.

The NCM also expects intermittent rainfall during the day on Tuesday across scattered areas of the country, extending at night to western, eastern, coastal areas and islands.

The weather condition is expected to continue on Wednesday, with rainfall during the day over different parts of the country at intervals, becoming concentrated at night over eastern regions and Al Ain, with a gradual decrease in rainfall chances towards late night.

On Thursday, rainfall chances are expected to be weak in the morning before increasing again in the afternoon and evening over northern and eastern regions and Al Ain, extending towards late night to coastal areas, islands and western regions.

On Friday, rainfall is expected during the day across various areas starting from islands, coastal and western regions, gradually extending to cover most parts of the country, while cloud cover and rainfall chances are expected to decrease during the night hours.