UAE and Indonesian Presidents discuss cooperation and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, during which they discussed developments in the region and the serious implications of the ongoing military escalation for regional and international security and stability.

The two sides discussed the continued Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, and vital facilities, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty and international law.

The Indonesian President reiterated his country’s condemnation of the terrorist attacks and affirmed its solidarity with the UAE and full support for all measures it is taking to safeguard its security, stability, and territorial integrity and ensure the safety of its people and residents. He also commended the UAE’s management of the situation and the effectiveness of its measures to ensure the safety of its people, residents, and visitors.

Both sides underscored the need for an immediate halt to the military escalation and for prioritising dialogue and diplomacy to address outstanding regional issues in a way that preserves security and stability and prevents further crises.

The call also reviewed cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations in line with their development priorities and mutual interests, within the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Economic Partnership.