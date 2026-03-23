Emaar Properties contributes AED100 million in support of Edge of Life campaign to rescue 5 million children from hunger

DUBAI, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Emaar Properties announced a contribution of AED100 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested to help fight childhood hunger around the world.

Emaar’s contribution is part of a community-wide response to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). The campaign builds upon previous Ramadan campaigns launched under directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which garnered strong support from the UAE community.

Organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger, the campaign places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Managing Director of Emaar Properties, commended the goals of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, and its commitment to actively join the global effort to navigate the serious global risk facing millions of children, whose lives are threatened by hunger due to multiple crises facing the world’s most vulnerable communities.

Alabbar affirmed that the campaign marks a new chapter of combating childhood hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, guided by a clear vision for mobilising support for this urgent humanitarian issue.

Mohamed Alabbar said, “It is an honour to contribute to the campaign, and to continue supporting UAE’s humanitarian and philanthropy initiatives. Our participation in the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger reflects our profound appreciation of this noble campaign.

The campaign has achieved outstanding success, reaching its target before the end of Ramadan and raising over AED2.822 billion, thanks to the support of 44,208 contributors, including individuals, businesses and leading humanitarian and philanthropy organisations.

Contributions to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger poured in through seven easy channels, including the campaign’s website, call centre and transfers to its official bank account. Additionally, contributions were made via SMS to du and e& numbers, the DubaiNow app, YallaGive.com and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).