Elite horses gear up for Dubai World Cup night

DUBAI, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The world’s top racehorses have intensified preparations for the Dubai World Cup night, with Japanese star Forever Young leading the spotlight ahead of the Group 1 race with a purse of US$12 million at Meydan Racecourse.

Forever Young returned to Meydan accompanied by trainer Yoshito Yahagi and jockey Ryusei Sakai, aiming to make history as the highest-earning racehorse globally, while seeking to improve on last year’s third-place finish. The horse completed a light training session on the dirt track under Yuki Araki, with connections confirming its readiness.

Also returning from last year’s edition are Hit Show, Walk Of Stars and Imperial Emperor, with their teams expressing confidence in their competitiveness.

In the US$6 million Dubai Sheema Classic, Irish trainer Willie Mullins is targeting a remarkable double by combining Cheltenham Festival victories with success in Dubai through Ethical Diamond, the Breeders’ Cup Turf winner, who has shown strong condition since arriving. Calandagan also aims to overcome a difficult record after a previous participation.

The Dubai Turf will see Facteur Cheval make a third attempt at the title following his earlier victory, alongside contenders such as Fort George and Northern Champion, who continue preparations as scheduled.

In the Dubai Golden Shaheen, Tuz is seeking to reclaim the title after winning in 2024, with trainer Bhupat Seemar confirming the horse is in peak condition, alongside other runners from the same stable. The Al Quoz Sprint features notable European contenders, including Monteille and Rayevka.

The UAE Derby will feature Brotherly Love aiming to continue his strong form after winning a Road to the Kentucky Derby race, while jockey Saffie Osborne targets becoming the first female rider to win on Dubai World Cup night, amid strong Japanese participation.

In the Dubai Gold Cup, leading contenders including Al Nayyir have demonstrated strong readiness following a series of successful training sessions, while the Godolphin Mile will see a record participation of six horses from a single trainer, led by Commissioner King.

Meanwhile, defending champion First Classs returns in the Dubai Kahayla Classic after his recent win in Saudi Arabia, with trainer Doug Watson confirming full readiness as the horse seeks a third title.

These intensive preparations highlight the high level of readiness among participants, as the world’s elite racehorses compete for titles in one of the most prestigious and richest horse racing events globally.