Ramadan Nights 2026 concludes with strong turnout in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- The 43rd edition of Ramadan Nights exhibition concluded on Sunday after 13 days of shopping promotions and family entertainment, held as part of the 36th Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition attracted thousands of visitors who benefited from offers and discounts of up to 75 percent across a wide range of products.

Held from 10th to 22nd March across more than 18,000 square metres, the exhibition featured over 210 exhibitors and 700 international and local brands, covering fashion, textiles, perfumes, cosmetics, electronics, home furnishings, jewellery, food, and children’s products.

This year’s edition coincided with the UAE’s Year of Family, offering a family-focused environment combining the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan with Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.

Ramadan Nights 2026 recorded strong sales that exceeded exhibitors’ expectations and supported retail activity through promotional campaigns and entertainment programmes.

The exhibition featured an Iftar Corner offering local, regional and international cuisine, including traditional Ramadan dishes and oriental desserts. The Children’s Corner was expanded with additional space, games and educational activities, while dedicated areas supported young entrepreneurs and emerging brands.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, “Ramadan Nights is a well-established commercial platform that reflects the joint commitment between Expo Centre Sharjah and SCCI to deliver impactful economic and social initiatives.”

He added that the exhibition supports exhibitors, stimulates retail markets and enhances community engagement through a family-oriented environment aligned with Sharjah’s social values.

Al Midfa noted that the exhibition forms part of a broader strategy to enhance quality of life and position Ramadan Nights as an integrated destination for shopping, entertainment and cultural experiences.

The Heritage Village attracted strong attendance, showcasing Emirati traditions and the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan, alongside folk performances, cultural competitions and evening activities.

Displays by productive families and small enterprises also drew interest, offering traditional foods, dates, Arabic coffee, garments, handicrafts, incense, perfumes, antique coins and marine tools.

Visitors also participated in raffles and competitions throughout the exhibition, competing for prizes.