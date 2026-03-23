UAE Football Association congratulates Manchester City on winning ninth English League Cup

ABU DHABI, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Football Association, expressed his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on Manchester City’s victory in the English Football League Cup for the ninth time, following their 2-0 win over Arsenal in the final yesterday evening.

He praised the outstanding performance and distinguished results of Manchester City, noting that the club’s professional experience in the English Premier League and European competitions reflects a high level of professionalism and sports planning, and presents a bright image of English football on the global stage.

He added that this new achievement reinforces Manchester City’s position as one of the leading clubs in European and world football, stressing that the title is the result of hard work and a well-structured sporting strategy, representing a source of pride for football followers and fans.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan wished Manchester City and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan continued success and achievements in the future, expressing his aspiration for further excellence that enhances the club’s presence at both European and global levels.