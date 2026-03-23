GCC, EU reject Iranian hostilities, discuss de-escalation efforts

RIYADH, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), affirmed strong condemnation of the Iranian attacks targeting GCC countries, stressing that they constitute a blatant violation of sovereignty, international laws and norms, and a direct threat to regional and international security and stability.

This came during a phone call he received today from Dubravka Šuica, European Commissioner for the Mediterranean at the European Commission, during which they reviewed the latest regional developments and the repercussions of the serious escalation.

During the call, Albudaiwi stressed the need for an immediate halt to all hostile acts, pointing to the importance of coordinated international efforts to contain this escalation in a manner that ensures the security and stability of the region and safeguards maritime safety and global energy supplies.

The European Commissioner for the Mediterranean expressed rejection of all Iranian hostile acts towards GCC countries, affirming the European Union’s full support for the security and stability of GCC states.