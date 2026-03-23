UAE President and NATO Secretary General discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 23rd March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with His Excellency Mark Rutte, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), to discuss the ongoing military escalation in the region and its implications for regional and international security, as well as the impact on international shipping and the global economy.

The call addressed the continued Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, and vital facilities.

The NATO Secretary General condemned the attacks, noting that they violate sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.

He also commended the UAE’s handling of the situation and the measures it is taking to safeguard its territory and ensure the safety of its people and residents.