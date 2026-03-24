1,670 swimmers set for Dubai International Aquatics Championships

DUBAI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Around 1,670 swimmers from over 100 nationalities will compete in the Dubai International Aquatics Championships (DIAC), taking place from 2nd to 6th April at the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai. The event will serve as a qualifier for the Youth Olympic Games – Dakar 2026.

The organising committee confirmed participation from more than 80 clubs and academies worldwide, highlighting the growing international stature of the championship as a platform for elite swimmers and emerging talent.

For the first time, the championship will feature a record-breaking programme, with official benchmark times set in 50m and 100m races across different swimming styles. Swimmers who break these records will receive cash prizes and accredited certificates.

The event is organised by the UAE Water Sports Federation in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council and the Hamdan Sports Complex, with all technical and logistical preparations in place to ensure smooth operations.

The championship is officially accredited by the International Swimming Federation (FINA), ensuring global recognition of results and reinforcing its importance as a key qualifying event for major international competitions.