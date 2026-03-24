Record rainfall across UAE

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE recorded heavy rainfall across several regions on Monday, as the country was affected by a low-pressure system, leading to the formation of convective clouds and rainfall of varying intensity.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Al Manama in the Emirate of Ajman recorded the highest rainfall at 93.3 millimetres. Ghayathi in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi followed with 91 millimetres, while Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi recorded 88.2 millimetres.

Mohammed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi recorded 78.7 millimetres of rainfall, while Al Ruwais in the Al Dhafra region ranked fifth with 75.7 millimetres, placing it among the most affected areas.

NCM affirmed that it will continue monitoring developments and updating data regularly, urging the public to follow official updates and adhere to safety guidelines issued by the relevant authorities.