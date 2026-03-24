Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences to Türkiye FM over helicopter crew martyrdom

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, extended his sincere condolences during a phone call with Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the friendly Republic of Türkiye, over the martyrdom of a helicopter crew.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah extended his heartfelt condolences to the Republic of Türkiye over the martyrdom of Major Sinan Taştekin from Qatar - Turkiye Joint Forces, as well as Suleiman Cemra Kahraman and Ismail Anas Can, who were among the crew of a helicopter that crashed into Qatar’s territorial waters following a technical malfunction.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the friendly Republic of Türkiye in this painful tragedy.

He also expressed his sincere condolences to Türkiye and to the families of the martyrs, praying to Allah Almighty to grant them His vast mercy and to protect the friendly Republic of Türkiye and its people from all harm.