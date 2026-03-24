Abu Dhabi medical team achieves early diagnosis of rare condition in newborn

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, said it had successfully diagnosed a rare congenital heart condition, Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Drainage (PAPVD), in a full-term newborn admitted to SEHA’s Corniche Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with respiratory distress.

On the second day of life, the newborn initially presented with breathing difficulties, which prompted a comprehensive clinical assessment by the hospital’s neonatology team.

Through advanced echocardiography, the team identified PAPVD, a rare condition in which some pulmonary veins drain into an abnormal cardiac chamber, resulting in the mixing of oxygenated and deoxygenated blood and increased strain on the right side of the heart.

“Partial anomalous pulmonary venous drainage is an exceptionally rare congenital heart defect and can be difficult to detect, even for experienced paediatric cardiologists,” said Dr. Velmurugan Ramalingam, Consultant Physician, Neonatal Intensive Care at SEHA’s Corniche Hospital. “Early access to advanced cardiac imaging enabled a timely diagnosis, appropriate clinical planning, and early intervention, giving the newborn the best possible start in life.”

If not identified early on, PAPVD can lead to serious complications, including pulmonary arterial hypertension, enlargement of the right side of the heart, and long-term cardiac dysfunction. Therefore, as demonstrated in this case, early diagnosis plays a critical role in guiding care and improving long-term outcomes.