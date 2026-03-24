NCM forecasts varying rainfall across UAE until Friday

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast varying rainfall across parts of the UAE from Tuesday through Friday, affecting coastal and inland areas during both daytime and nighttime.

The NCM stated that intermittent rainfall is expected today during daytime hours across scattered areas, becoming more concentrated at night over western and southern regions.

On Wednesday, rainfall is expected to continue intermittently from daytime to evening across scattered areas, with chances decreasing during the night.

On Thursday, light cloud formations are expected from morning to evening over northern and eastern regions. Rainfall is then forecast to begin at night from the western regions, particularly Al Dhafra, gradually moving across coastal, northern, eastern areas and Al Ain, continuing until Friday morning.

Rain is expected to continue on Friday morning over northern and eastern regions and Al Ain, with renewed chances of rainfall from the afternoon until night across northern, eastern and coastal areas, as well as Al Ain.