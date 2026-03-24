Ajman University launches new PhD in Artificial Intelligence

AJMAN, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman University has announced the launch of a PhD in Artificial Intelligence, a research-intensive programme delivered by faculty ranked among the world’s top 0.5 percent and 2 percent scientists.

The programme, offered by the College of Engineering and Information Technology, builds on the university’s established leadership in the field. Ajman University ranks first in the UAE for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and is placed among the top 51–100 institutions globally in the discipline, according to the QS Subject Rankings 2025.

Doctoral candidates will be mentored by internationally experienced scholars, including researchers ranked among Stanford’s top 2 percent scientists worldwide and among the top 0.5 percent by ScholarGPS. Students will engage in original, publication-driven research within advanced AI laboratories and the AIRC Research Centre.

“Artificial Intelligence stands at the centre of the UAE’s transformation under the AI Strategy 2031. As the national vision advances, the next phase calls for deeper research capacity and sustained intellectual leadership,” said Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University.

He added that through this doctoral programme, Ajman University is cultivating scholars who will generate new knowledge, inform policy, and drive innovation across critical sectors.

The programme has already been accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), and is delivered within a university accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), ensuring rigorous academic standards and international recognition.

Built on the university’s undergraduate and master’s programmes in Artificial Intelligence, the PhD completes a comprehensive academic pathway within a single institution. The programme aligns with national and global priorities, including healthcare innovation, smart cities, sustainability, cybersecurity, financial technologies and digital transformation.

Graduates will be equipped to assume leadership roles in academia, advanced research institutions, government strategy and policymaking entities, and high-impact industry innovation, contributing to the development and responsible deployment of next-generation intelligent systems.