Family Development Foundation organises workshop on self-care under exceptional circumstances

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Family Development Foundation organised an awareness workshop on self-care under exceptional circumstances and pressures at Emirates Humanitarian City, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance psychological and social awareness across the community.

The workshop, which targeted elderly Palestinian guests residing in the city, addressed a range of key themes, including the concept of self-care and its importance in maintaining mental health, practical strategies for managing stress and coping with daily pressures, and practices that support psychological balance within the family. It also focused on recognising indicators that require seeking psychological support and available counselling services.

Fatima Al Hosani, Acting Head of Family Consultations Department at the Family Development Foundation, said the workshop focused on the pivotal role of the family in supporting its members. She emphasised that continuous communication and emotional support contribute to enhancing a sense of security and stability among all family members.

She also highlighted the importance of supporting children and adolescents through dialogue and reassurance, as well as caring for senior citizens through continuous communication and appreciation of their experience, in addition to strengthening family cohesion through role distribution, daily dialogue and following reliable sources of information.

Khalid Al Kaabi, Social Specialist at the Family Development Foundation, said during the workshop that daily life is filled with psychological, physical and social pressures, noting that while some are natural and can be managed, others may exceed an individual’s capacity to cope, requiring the adoption of self-care and self-awareness skills to deal with such pressures effectively.

Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Social Specialist at the Family Development Foundation, noted during the workshop that self-care practices, such as promoting realistic positive thinking, helping others, engaging in physical activity and adopting healthy dietary habits, contribute to reducing the effects of stress, maintaining emotional and behavioural balance, and enhancing psychological adaptability under various circumstances.

A participant in the workshop praised the Family Development Foundation for organising such workshops, describing them as a valuable intellectual and human experience. The sessions provided a deeper understanding of family needs and improved support methods, while strengthening skills in communication and managing daily pressures.