Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro announces closure of registration for Luanda Festival

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro has announced that registration closed yesterday evening for participation in the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Festival in Luanda. The event is open to participants of all nationalities and includes divisions for children, juveniles, youth, amateurs, and masters.

The organisation confirmed that the event will kick off next Sunday and will not award ranking points, allowing athletes of different levels to gain experience and compete in a sporting atmosphere. The festival features a comprehensive programme for both genders across all age categories, starting from children up to masters, in accordance with the approved belt system for each level.

Tariq Al Bahri, General Manager of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, emphasised that the organisation continues its efforts to expand the global reach of the sport by organising championships and festivals across various continents. He noted that the organisation’s calendar includes more than 250 championships and festivals annually.

He said, “At Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, we are committed to reaching the widest possible segment of athletes worldwide by organising diverse competitions that cater to different age groups and skill levels. These efforts contribute to spreading the sport and strengthening its international presence. Luanda represents one of the key stops in Africa, where we aim to discover promising talents and develop champions capable of competing in major events, reflecting our vision of advancing jiu-jitsu on a global scale.”

The festival is expected to witness strong participation, given the growing interest in the organisation’s events and their role in enhancing the global presence of jiu-jitsu.