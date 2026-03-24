UAE ranks first Arab, 21st globally in World Happiness Index

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates ranked first in the Arab world and 21st globally in the World Happiness Index, according to the World Happiness Report 2026 issued by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, supported by Gallup World Poll data.

A total of 147 countries were evaluated, with rankings based on criteria including GDP per capita, life expectancy, personal freedom, generosity, social support, and levels of corruption in both government and business sectors. The United Arab Emirates scored 6.8 points on the index.

This ranking underscores the UAE’s position as one of the world’s most stable and prosperous countries, ahead of several leading global economies.

In specific sub-indicators, the UAE ranked fourth globally in citizens’ freedom to make life choices, eighth in GDP per capita at US$70,000, and 19th in generosity, reflecting the scale of charitable contributions made by its residents.

The country also ranked 30th globally in life expectancy.